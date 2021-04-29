San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 70 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,505.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,380.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,135.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,514.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

