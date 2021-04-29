San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $535,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

