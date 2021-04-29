Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.99

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 17250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Several research firms recently commented on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

