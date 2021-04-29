Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.99

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 1588478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Everi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

