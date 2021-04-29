Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,505.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,514.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,380.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

