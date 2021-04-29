Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 135085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VWDRY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

