Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.36

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.