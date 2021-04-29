Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.75 ($1.75).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115. The company has a market cap of £69.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £31,944 ($41,735.04).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

