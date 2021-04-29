Hudbay Minerals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 420 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 708% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

