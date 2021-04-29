Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,055 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,978% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

