Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $357.00 at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $337.00 to $357.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

NYSE:MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.96. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

