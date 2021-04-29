National Retail Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,756% compared to the average daily volume of 123 call options.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in National Retail Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $8,396,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

