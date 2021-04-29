Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $218.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

