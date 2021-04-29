Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,055 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDACORP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 933.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

NYSE IDA opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

