Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

