Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.