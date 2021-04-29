Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.