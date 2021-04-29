Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $268.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $172.32 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

