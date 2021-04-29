Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issued By DA Davidson

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.