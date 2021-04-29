Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

