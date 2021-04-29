Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

