Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.35.

Shares of EIF opened at C$38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.46. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

