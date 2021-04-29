Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in April

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCUCY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

