Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.96. 2,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $48,933,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at $48,907,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Annexon by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

