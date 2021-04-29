FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELDN. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

ELDN stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

