Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

GLOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $559.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.