FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.69. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

