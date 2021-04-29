Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $232.44 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 251.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

