Morgan Stanley Trims TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

