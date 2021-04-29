Morgan Stanley Trims TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
