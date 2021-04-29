Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $324.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.48 and a 200-day moving average of $281.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.