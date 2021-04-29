Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $590.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $571.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $516.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.