Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $80.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

