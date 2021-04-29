Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Increased to Mixed at OTR Global

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

