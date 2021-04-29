Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

