$2.49 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.95. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $10.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $99.81 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

