Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $323.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.17. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,286,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

