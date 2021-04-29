Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

LLY opened at $180.55 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $12,634,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 767.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

