eBay’s (EBAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

