Truist Securiti Comments on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXIM. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $94.58 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

