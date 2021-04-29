SVB Leerink Increases Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INOV. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

