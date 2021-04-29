Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $994.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

