86 Research Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Buy

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HUYA opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

