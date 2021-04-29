Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s current price.
FOA stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.15.
Finance of America Equity Capital Company Profile
