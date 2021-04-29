Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s current price.

FOA stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Get Finance of America Equity Capital alerts:

Finance of America Equity Capital Company Profile

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.