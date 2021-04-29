Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Increased by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

