Tecsys Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.49 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$46.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$674.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$20.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

