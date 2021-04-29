CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.