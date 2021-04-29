Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

