FY2021 EPS Estimates for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.17. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

