Hudock Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8,258.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.79. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

