Hudock Inc. Invests $29,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

